'Meh' Midterms & FTX Fiasco Spark 'Red Wave' Across Stocks & Crypto The biggest impact from the Midterms, arguably, is the surge in rate-cut expectations in the last 24 hours as gridlock in Washington means a considerably smaller chance of any fiscal response to the recession that The Fed is foisting on Americans, leaving The Fed itself all alone to 'handle' the slump in the economy.