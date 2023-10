BANKNIFTY 23-10-2023 KRUSHETRA BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES NSE:BANKNIFTY1! abhinavasawa Banknifty 23-10-2023 market in monthly s1 and ch4 zone that is buying zone also there is daily cpr support upside is weekly cpr so conclusion no clear direction market is for scalpping only now if market go down ner daily cpr then we can think for buy for tgt of weekly cpr if market go up near weekly cpr we think for sell for tgt daily cpr .