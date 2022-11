RTY Daily MFI overbought E-MINI RUSSELL 2000 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:RTY1! hungry_hippo Something I noticed while flipping through some charts, RTY1! daily MFI is overbought along with GM , PCAR , YM1! (Dow futures ), Dow components like WMT , CAT, YNH, etc along with XLF (financial ETF ).