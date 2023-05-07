Buffett Turns Gloomy: The "Incredible Period" For The US Economy Is Coming To An End While Warren Buffett's insights on the economy are traditionally cheerful and uplifting - usually hitting at time of peak pessimism in the form of self-serving NYT op-eds or CNBC vignettes (and usually around the time the Omaha billionaire knows that the government will backstop his TBTF investments, unlike those of pretty much anyone else), on Saturday the head of Berkshire Hathaway had a far more downbeat and gloomy prediction for his own businesses - and the broader economy in general - the good times may be over.