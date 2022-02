SP500 MF-H4-POTENTIAL DOUBLE TOP IN PROGRESS ! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Ironman8848 Following the nice rally seen over the last couple of days, recent price action triggered a potential double top formation in progress, coupled with a RSI bearish divergence and last but not least, the last H4 candle is showing also a BEARISH ENGULFING PATTERN.