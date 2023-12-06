Philadelphia Macy's Security Guard Fatally Stabbed By Shoplifter With Over A Dozen Prior Arrests Still wondering why your favorite retailer is in a rush to move its city locations out to the suburbs? A security guard was stabbed to death and another guard was injured at the Center City Philadelphia Macy's on Monday morning this week, after an attempted shoplifting that went wrong.
