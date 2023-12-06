Zero Hedge
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Zero Hedge

6 подписчиков

Philadelphia Macy's Security Guard Fatally Stabbed By Shoplifter With Over A Dozen Prior Arrests

Philadelphia Macy's Security Guard Fatally Stabbed By Shoplifter With Over A Dozen Prior Arrests

Philadelphia Macy's Security Guard Fatally Stabbed By Shoplifter With Over A Dozen Prior Arrests Still wondering why your favorite retailer is in a rush to move its city locations out to the suburbs? A security guard was stabbed to death and another guard was injured at the Center City Philadelphia Macy's on Monday morning this week, after an attempted shoplifting that went wrong.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх