Nyxoah BETTER SLEEP Trial Reaches its Primary Endpoints REGULATED INFORMATION INSIDE INFORMATION Nyxoah BETTER SLEEP Trial Reaches its Primary Endpoints Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – 7 June 2021, 7:00 am CET / 1:00 am ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the BETTER SLEEP trial reached its primary safety and performance endpoints.