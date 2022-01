iStockphoto / JHaviv A resident of Belmont, California was awoken by a deadly fight between two mountain lions in their front yard, a brawl that was recorded on the security camera It’s extremely rare to see any mountain lion let alone TWO right in your front yard, engaged in a battle to the death Read more articles on BroBible right here It’s been a pretty wild week for mountain lion news that’s culminated with a deadly mountain lion fight.