Alaskan Trucking Fleets Promise $150K Driver Salaries Amid Drilling Boom By Rachel Premack of FreightWaves As more drilling and mining projects are approved in Alaska, local trucking fleets are planning to hire drivers around the United States to haul equipment, chemicals and other loads — particularly on its fearsome Dalton Highway, a remote, 414-mile road that connects Fairbanks to oil fields near the Arctic Ocean.