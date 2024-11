journal 9 E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! WinWithMello monthly bullish , weekly bullish , daily bullish , we took daily low out expecting to go to mitigation block and retail break retest expecting buy stops above it we have made mini up trend on 1hr and 15m so during London expecting a drop to fake people out to sell side then make a breaker and take it back up .