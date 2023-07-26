General Hospital Now Using Temporary Writers to Stay on Air Amid WGA Strike

General Hospital isn’t letting the Hollywood writers strike keep it from churning out new episodes. The ABC daytime soap is now employing temporary writers — that is, writers who have agreed to work despite the strike — to pen upcoming episodes.
