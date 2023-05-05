Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16 Review: Dirty Laundry

In what feels like a familiar theme for the season, we're once again in a situation where we must ask: how far will this unit go to save one of their own? To take it further, what happens when that person they have to save is someone they've spent the better part of the season positively loathing? Because what's abundantly clear from the end of Station 19 Season 6 Episode 16 is that Beckett needs real saving, support, and solidarity.