Bet $5 On Ravens vs. Bengals and Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

Yes, the title is true; we legally cannot lie to you! Claim this offer using DraftKings: Sign up by clicking here Deposit $10 or more into your account Finally, place a $5 moneyline bet on Bengals vs Ravens & Get $200 In Bonus Bets guaranteed! Note* Want to bet on another game/sport? No problem – you’ll still get your $200 In Bonus Bets guaranteed! Did you also use your first and second-round picks on Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in fantasy? Because my goodness did that almost ruin me last weekend.