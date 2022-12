FBI Whistleblower Slams Ted Lieu, Says He Was Moved Off Child Porn Cases To Focus On J6 Following the latest 'TWITTER FILES' drop, which revealed that "Twitter's contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive, as if it were a subsidiary," journalist Matt Taibbi commented that "Instead of chasing child sex predators or terrorists, the FBI has agents — lots of them — analyzing and mass-flagging social media posts.