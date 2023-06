Lira Plunges After Erdogan Appoints Co-CEO Of Failed First Republic Bank As New Central Bank Governor Turkish President Erdogan, fresh from his re-election as president, has named Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new central bank head - and first ever female CBRT governor - replacing Sahap Kavcioglu in a move that some optimists claim may signal an attempt at returning to more conventional monetary policy (spoiler: it won't).