IMF Warns Biden's Fiscal Profligacy Poses "Significant Risks" To Global Economy 'In Great Election Year' The IMF said the the quiet part out loud today (admittedly wrapped in 100s of pages of PhD-ese) in their benchmark Fiscal Monitor this morning: pointing out that America's recent economic performance is partially the result of the country's unsustainable borrowing, and that the US' massive fiscal deficits have stoked inflation and pose "significant risks" for the global economy.