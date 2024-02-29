Technocensorship: When Corporations Serve As A Front For Government Censors Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.
