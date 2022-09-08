Amlan International to Highlight Natural Feed Additives for Profitable Production at Two Expos in China Amlan is inviting producers looking to naturally optimize animal gut health to visit them at the 2022 China Feed Expo, to be held September 22–24 Amlan will also showcase their natural mineral-based feed additives at the 2022 China Animal Husbandry Expo (CAHE) to be held September 27–29 Harold Zhou from Amlan will speak on sustainable agriculture and antibiotic-free production at the CAHE Animal Nutrition and Swine Breeding workshop on Sept.