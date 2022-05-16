China Economy Crashes Worse Than Expected Amid Covid Lockdowns Following Friday's catastrophic new credit data, which saw the fewest new loans in half a decade, and after this morning's report that Chinese authorities allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for first-time homebuyers in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy, few expected any upside surprises from Monday's economic data dump out of China, but even fewer expected anything quite as bad as what Beijing just reported.