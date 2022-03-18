China Eases Shenzhen Lockdown To Allow Manufacturing To Resume Following yesterday's revelation that the CCP - apparently worried about the economic backlash from its latest round of lockdowns (which had affected more than 50M people at the peak) - was moving to scale back COVID restrictions that had impacted manufacturing and shipping, the SCMP reported Friday that China’s southern tech hub of Shenzhen had lifted restrictions in five districts, saying the COVID outbreak is now mostly under control, as President Xi and the CCP pledged to take steps to support businesses in areas that are still under lockdown.