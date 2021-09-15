They Are Creating The Biggest Witch Hunt In American History Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog, Prior to this pandemic, if you wanted to weed out all of the “troublemakers”, “independent thinkers” and “non-conformists” from our society, how would you have done it? I suppose that sending everyone a questionnaire asking them what they believe would be one way to do it, but of course a lot of people would give false answers and many others would simply ignore the questionnaire.