The Political Matrix Sustains The Illusion Of Freedom Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “When a population becomes distracted by trivia, when cultural life is redefined as a perpetual round of entertainments, when serious public conversation becomes a form of baby-talk, when, in short, a people become an audience, and their public business a vaudeville act, then a nation finds itself at risk; culture-death is a clear possibility.