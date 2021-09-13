Chicago Bears 14-34 Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford shines in routine Rams win on debut | NFL News

Matthew Stafford threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns on debut for the Los Angeles Rams; David Montgomery topped 100 yards rushing and found the endzone for the Chicago Bears – as did rookie QB Justin Fields – but the visitors offered little else Last Updated: 13/09/21 6:06am Matthew Stafford was hugely impressive on his Los Angeles Rams debut, throwing for 321 yards and three TDs Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes as he got his Los Angeles Rams career off to a successful start with a convincing 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.