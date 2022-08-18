Nyxoah to Participate in the 17th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Nyxoah to Participate in the 17th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – August 18, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will participate in the 17th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 7-9, 2022, in Everett, MA.