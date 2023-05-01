"Fed Wishes It Had Shut Down Reverse Repo Which Is Making The Bank Run Worse. But It Didn't, And Now It's Too Late" By Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management “The Policy on Counterparties for Market Operations has been updated to clarify that, in addition to implementing monetary policy, broader policy goals including fostering financial stability and ensuring bank safety and soundness, are considered when reviewing a prospective or existing counterparty,” wrote the NY Fed on their website.