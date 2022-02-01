TradingView

3 подписчика

dax going fill upper gaps 15900 then 16100 so put buystop

dax going fill upper gaps 15900 then 16100 so put buystop

dax going fill upper gaps 15900 then 16100 so put buystop DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 my buy is open from low, i move my SL to open price and will wait 5-7 day to minimum 16100 gap ok? for now put buystop ( sl=15540 tp=16100 wait time=5 day ) on today high , if dax break today high and big trend line 90% will flyup to 16100 gap (put vey low size) note= on above chart gaps comes from cash phisical dax trade in Germany,Frankfort if you have sell , 100% put SL on today high or put hedge buystop size=2* total sell if you have buy , be patient , move sl to 15500 and wait 5 day minimum to fibo 61%( dax low fibo 61%) dax daily chart say= https://prnt.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх