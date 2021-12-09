Goldman Prime: Tuesday Was The Biggest Short Squeeze In 6 Months Over the weekend, when the market mood was close to suicidal due to the late Friday selloff over Omicron fears, we published a very contrarian take from Goldman's trading desk (never to be confused with Goldman's sellside research which is, sadly, usually quite worthless) and which explained several reasons why the market would rip, chief among them being a huge short squeeze, which is why we urged readers to take the opposite side of the prevailing doom and gloom.