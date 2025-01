Apple Slides After iPhone Sales Miss, China Revenues Unexpectedly Tumble Ahead of earnings of the world's largest company which however has been going through a painful period of remarkable underperformance vs the Nasdaq, UBS had Apple sentiment at a quite subdued 5/10, saying that a number of folks are "treating the name as a funding short – a view mirrored in its elevated short interest (though it’s not a stand-out short in our Prime book, and the recent -11% pullback may have taken out some of that caution).