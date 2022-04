Cambridge Innovation Capital Raises £225 million ($300 million) Fund II Cambridge Innovation Capital Raises £225million ($300 million) Fund II CIC’sfirst fund made more than 30 investments in potentially world-leadingdeeptech and life sciences companiesCambridge, UK: April 25, 2022 - Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), the venture capital investor focused on building world-leading deeptech and life sciences businesses connected with the Cambridge ecosystem, has raised £225 million ($300 million) for its oversubscribed second fund (Fund II).