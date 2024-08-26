H.R. McMaster Rips Trump White House

“Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House, in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president,” CNN reports.