JPMorgan Warns The Ghost Of 2018 Will Steamroll Goldman's Bullish Narrative Despite the wild rollercoaster ride in markets which refuses to slow down due to the record low liquidity in the emini S&P which is whipsawing risk assets on a daily basis, and despite Goldman's chief equity strategist David Kostin cutting his year-end S&P estimate from 5,100 to 4,900 last Friday as the bank scrambles to catch down to far more downbeat realistic strategists such as Michael Wilson and Michael Hartnett, Goldman flow trader Scott Rubner pointed to one of the most remarkable, and perhaps perplexing, features of the market in 2022 - despite the sharp drop in stock prices, the YTD period has been marked by a relentless tidal wave of inflows as burst after BTFD burst enters - which Rubner cited as a reason why it is unlikely that we will see a capitulatory flush lower in stocks.