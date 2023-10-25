Blinken Told Qatar To 'Tone Down' Al Jazeera's Biased Anti-Israel Coverage In a moment that hearkens back to the Bush administration's spat with the Arab media network's coverage of the start of the Iraq War, the Biden White House is bring pressure to bear against Al Jazeera, as it's not happy with its coverage of Gaza US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sought the mediation of the Qatari government to get the Doha-based channel to "tone down" its perceived anti-Israel coverage and rhetoric.