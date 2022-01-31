Bostic Walks Back 50bps Rate Hike, Says Fed Won't Start Recession But Yield Curve Says it's Too Late As we reported on Sunday (in "Atlanta Fed President Pours Gasoline On Fire With 50Bps Hike Comment, But There Are Reasons To Fade It"), Atlanta Fed president Rafael Bostic (2024 voter, hawk) sparked a fresh round of Fed fears (and catalyzed much of the overnight weakness in US futures) when in an interview with the FT, he suggested that a more aggressive approach is possible if the data warranted it which would mean rate hikes at every remaining policy meeting this year, adding that a 50bp hike is possible if inflation remains stubbornly high.