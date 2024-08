Chinese Narcos In Toronto Run "Command & Control" Fentanyl Laundering Network Used In TD Bank Case: US Investigator Toronto-Dominion Bank's shockingly lax anti-money laundering (AML) program could be just the tip of the iceberg in the US government's investigation into a Chinese Communist Party-run North American money laundering network that launders billions of dollars in fentanyl cash through a "command and control" structure based in Toronto.