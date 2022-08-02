Nyxoah and Acurable Enter into Distribution Agreement in Germany for the AcuPebble SA100 Home Sleep Test Nyxoah and Acurable Enter into Distribution Agreement in Germany for the AcuPebble SA100 Home Sleep Test Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – August 2, 2022, 8:00am CET / 2:00am ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company has entered into a distribution agreement with Acurable SL, a venture-backed medical device company developing wearable technologies for home use, to provide the AcuPebble SA100 home sleep test to OSA patients in Germany.