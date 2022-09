Greenpeace Co-Founder Patrick Moore Says Climate Change Based On False Narratives Authored by Lee Yun-Jeong via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Patrick Moore, one of the founders of Greenpeace, said in an email obtained by The Epoch Times that his reasons for leaving Greenpeace were very clear: “Greenpeace was ‘hijacked’ by the political left when they realized there was money and power in the environmental movement.