Bureaucracy Is Strangling America's Clean Energy Buildout

The global energy system is facing a polycrisis. Consecutive and escalating geopolitical crises have thrown the world’s oil and gas markets into turmoil, the artificial intelligence boom is placing unprecedented stress on power grids and threatens to drive a major energy supply deficit in the near future, and all of this is taking place against the backdrop of dangerous heat waves, underscoring the cost of our energy system and the urgency of the global clean energy transition.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)