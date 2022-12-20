DOJ Subpoenaed Google To Access Personal Info Of House Staffers During Russia-Trump Probe: Report Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times, The Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly used grand jury subpoenas to secretly access personal information belonging to House Republican staffers – including email communications, residential addresses, and cellphone data – while Republican lawmakers simultaneously worked to obtain evidence that the FBI’s investigation into the now disproven Trump–Russia collusion narrative was false, according to a report by Just the News.