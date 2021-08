China Blacklists Billionaire Actress, Cracks Down On 'Unruly' Internet Fan Culture While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments at Jackson Hole dominated headlines in the US Friday, news out of China detailed new efforts by Beijing to hinder domestic firms from going public in the US and other foreign markets, while also exposing the target of Beijing's latest crackdown: entertainers and the online communities where their most rabid fans bond over their fandome.