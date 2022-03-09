Brazilian Soccer Mascot Suspended For Aggressively Confronting Opposing Team After A Goal (Video)

TNT A Brazilian soccer mascot was suspended after confronting the opposing team following a goal Galo Doido—a rooster affiliated with Atlético Mineiro—was hit with a one-game ban as a result of the incident Read more soccer stories here The primary job of the mascots that are tasked with patrolling arenas and stadiums around the world is to entertain fans with their cheeky and fun shenanigans, whether it involves launching themselves through hula hoops with the help of a trampoline, gobbling up unsuspecting security guards, or expertly trolling Julia Fox.