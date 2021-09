In First Summit with International Business & Government Leaders, Essential Workers to Discuss Framework for Just COVID-19 Recovery Sophia Bush, Martin Sheen, and Yalitza Aparicio Martínez to Join ILO Director Guy Ryder, Brid Gould of Sodexo, Saadia Zahidi of the World Economic Forum, and Sharan Burrow of ITUC on Stage with WorkersWorldwide, Sept.