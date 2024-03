NQ1! - Could Be The One To Fall First. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (Jun 2024) CME_MINI:NQM2024 LegendSince If we are to compare ES1! with NQ1!, you will be quick to realise that NQ1! swept buystops, creating the highs at 18709 before swiftly trickling lower, printing lower lows and lower highs whilst ES1! has already closed above previous all-time highs before retracing.