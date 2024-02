DoubleLine's Gundlach Doubles Down On Recession As The Other "Big Short" Is Now "Blissfully Long" Despite Powell's pushback on expectations for a March rate cut, signaling that the US economy is hotter than the market - which until recently was pricing in 6 cuts for 2024 - expects, today DoubleLine’s Jeff Gundlach doubled down on his bearish outlook and told CNBC that a recession is still likely to occur in 2024 along with a higher unemployment rate.