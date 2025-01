Following 'C-4' Detonation Test, YouTuber "WhistlinDiesel" Sends Cybertruck Through Second Durability Test Days after the Tesla Cybertruck bombing outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day, YouTuber Cody Detwiler, known as WhistlinDiesel, released the second part of the Cybertruck durability test versus a Ford F-150 pickup truck.