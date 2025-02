"Legitimately FAKE NEWS": White House Debunks Dem Freakout Over DOGE Access To "Secure Spaces" As Musk Drops Redpills Over USAID Biolabs The latest Democrat freakout is over the speed and effectiveness of Elon Musk's DOGE crew - having recently descended upon the US Treasury - only to discover we've been auto-paying everyone, including "known fraudulent or terrorist groups.