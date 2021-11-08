US Rents Rose At Slowest Pace Since February In Latest Sign Of Housing Market Exhaustion After months of soaring rents as housing markets in densely populated cities recovered from the pandemic, which prompted millions of Americans to flee (at least temporarily) to suburbs or exurban places (while younger members of the workforce returned to the basements of their parents to seek refugee and conserve resources), the latest reading from the Apartment List National Rent Report showed national rents increased by just 0.