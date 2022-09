"They Are Trying To Assassinate": Bannon Accuses Biden Of Stirring Anti-Right Hatred After Home 'SWATed' Again Authored by Eva Fu via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon looks on as his attorney David Schoen speaks to reporters as he leaves the Federal District Court House at the end of the fourth day of his trial for contempt of Congress in Washington, on July 21, 2022.