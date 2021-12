Simple Indicators and Setups #4: Hunting for the Bottom E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! SwingTradeAssassin Now that it looks like that blip on the radar is behind us on CME_MINI:ES1! and AMEX:SPY , I wanted to take some time to go over a couple of things I look at to gain confidence that the end of the dump is near whenever these drops happen.