PGA Tour: Cameron Tringale leads 3M Open with Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy both one back | Golf News

The top 28 players are separated by just five strokes heading into the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities – watch the final round live on Sunday from 6pm via the red button and 8pm on Sky Sports Golf By Ali Stafford Last Updated: 24/07/21 11:46pm Gary Woodland is without a worldwide win since his US Open victory at Pebble Beach Cameron Tringale takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the 3M Open, with former major winners Gary Woodland and Charl Schwartzel among the chasing pack.