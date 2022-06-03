Face Tube is a fun name,

2 подписчика

Tehran Co-Creator Moshe Zonder on Success of Blurring Good Guys and Bad Guys & More

If you've been following along with the Apple TV+ series Tehran, today's episode was a big one. We'll be talking to the central characters later today, but we previously spoke with one of the creators, Moshe Zonder, about the second season so far.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх